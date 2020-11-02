A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Monday dissolved the 10-year-old marriage between a commercial motorcyclist, Akinola Olaogun and his wife, Shakirat, over threat of acid bath.

Delivering judgment, Chief Ademola Odunade, the court’s President dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace.

Odunade awarded custody of the first two children to Olaogun and the last three to Shakirat.

He also ordered Olaogun to pay N15,000 as the children’s monthly feeding allowance .

Earlier, Olaogun told the court that he threatened his estranged wife, with acid bath because she ran away with their children to live with her lover.

He admitted to beating his wife.

”My lord, it is true that I threatened to pour acid on Shakirat and her mother. I did not mean it, I only wanted to scare her,” he said.

Earlier, Shakirat, who lives in Owode-Academy urged the court to grant her prayer for divorce.

“He beats me and threatened to pour acid on my mother and me. He also steals money from my safe.

”Besides, he is also a womanizer who is grossly irresponsible,” Shakirat told the court.