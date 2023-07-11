Court dissolves 10-year-old marriage over frequent fighting

An Area Court in Jos on Tuesday granted Adekiyesi Mark and Goodness divorce on grounds of constant fighting.
The judge, Malam Shawomi Bokkos , granted the prayer of Mark for divorce.
The judge however gave custody of the children to Goodness and gave Mark visitation rights.
He also told the petitioner to send monthly upkeep allowance for the children.
Earlier, Mark told the court that he married Goodness in 2013.
He said that they have been living apart for three years.