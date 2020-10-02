An Abuja Area Court in Karmo on Friday dismissed the case of certificate forgery filed against Rep. Ahmed Ndakene, representing Idu/Moro/Pategi Federal Constituency.

Ndakene was brought before the court in direct a criminal complaint on the alleged criminal breach of section 88(1), 89(3) and 109c of the Administrative Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

The nominal complainant, Mahmud Babako, a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the election that Ndakene emerged as the winner on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, alleged that he (Ndakene) forged his certificates.

Babako also alleged that the said forged document was presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission in the form he used to contest for the election.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Ismail Jibril, dismissed the suit.

Jibril held that the decision of the court was based on the police report earlier read by the court clerk.

The judge in addition discharged the defendant and ordered that a copy of the police report be made available to the counsel representing both parties.

The prosecution argued that the police was tasked by law to find out the authenticity of the credentials presented and used by Ndakene for the election, whether they were forged or not.

In a report, the police also said they wrote to the INEC, West African Examinations Council and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The report concluded that WAEC issued a certificate after Ndakene claimed he lost his original statement of result on August 21, 2012 and was issued attestation of result, with number: 00002218.

The Ministry of Education, Minna confirmed that Ndakene’s name was on the list of students that sat for November/December 1990 examination, according to the report.

The police report equally claimed that the school principal of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State between 2010 and 2016, Ahmed Paiko who was recorded on audio and camera, confirmed that he was the one that issued and signed the statement of result in 2013.

The report stated that the investigation failed to prove a case of prima facie forgery and giving false evidence on oath against the suspect.

The conclusion of the report said that it was eventually clear that Ndakene’s certificate and results were genuine as contained in the documents he submitted to INEC to contest for the seat of the House of Representatives.