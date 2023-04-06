Court discharges woman of assault on visually impaired lady

A Sharia Court in Kaduna on Thursday discharged and acquitted a 26-year-old woman, Sa’adatu Auwal of assaulting a visually impaired lady, Khadija Adam.

Auwal had pleaded guilty to criminal force and intentional assault and begged the court for leniency.

She also prayed the court to beg Adam for forgiveness.

The Judge, Malam Anass Khalifa, discharged Auwal following testimony of an official of the Nigerian Correctional Service that Auwal had been displaying some weird behaviours.

The judge discharged and acquitted Auwal based on the statement made on her mental health.

Khalifa ordered Auwal’s guardians to keep an eye on her.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sambo Maigari, had told the court that Auwal hit the visually impaired woman for allegedly exhausting her airtime when she borrowed her phone to make a call.