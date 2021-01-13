A Kano State High Court on Wednesday discharged and acquitted two men, Isyaku Umar and Ibrahim Suleiman, for alleged murder of one Alhaji Bako Zangina.

The defendants, who did not provide their age to the court, faced three counts bordering on conspiracy, attempt to commit armed robbery and culpable homicide punishable with death.

The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charge, telling the court that they were in police custody for another case when the incident occurred.

The trial judge, Justice Suleiman Namalam, discharged and acquitted the defendants after finding them not guilty of the offences.

“The prosecution failed to prove his case beyond every reasonable doubt.

“The testimony witnesses of the prosecution failed to establish that the defendants actually committed the offence.

“I hereby discharge and acquit you on the three count charges,” the judge said.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mustafa Imam, had told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct. 7, 2007 at Kurna Quarters, Kano.

Imam alleged that on the same date at about 1:00 a.m. the defendants conspired and entered the victim’s house situated at Layin Mai Siminti Kurna Quarters Kano.

“The defendants armed themselves with a gun and stick. In the process, they shot the victim twice on the head and stomach.

“The victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano, where he was confirmed dead,’’ Imam said.

During the trial, the prosecutor said he called five witnesses, with four exhibits, who testified before the court.

According to him, the offences contravened sections 97, 299 and 221(a) of the Penal Code cap 105 laws of Kano State, 1991, as amended.