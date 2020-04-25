The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of Gravity FM, Igboho in Oyo State and some properties belonging to a former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde.

Justice Ijeoma L. Ojukwu gave the ruling on Friday in a case brought against the ex-JAMB Registrar by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission.

Ojukwu held that each of the said properties was suspiciously acquired with public funds, which represents proceeds of unlawful corrupt activities.

She held: “An order of this Honourable court is hereby made for the interim forfeiture to the Federal Republic of Nigeria of all the immovable properties listed in A attached to the affidavit in support and marked by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) upon reasonable suspicion that each of the said properties was acquired with public funds and/or represents the proceeds of unlawful corrupt activities.

“An interim order of this Honourable Court is hereby made that the properties attached/forfeited ad-interim and be managed and controlled by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.”

Some of the properties are Oke Afin Hostels located at Opposite Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State; Sapati International School buildings and premises located at Ajase Ipo Road, Ilorin, Kwara State; Doyin Filling Station along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway; Doyin Gas, Ibadan, Oyo State; Soka Filling Station, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway; Gravity FM Radio Station, Igboho, Oyo State; Tejumola House, Ikeja, Lagos State; mansion at 14, Yobe Close, Maitama, Abuja; and properties in South Africa.