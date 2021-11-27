Court declares banditry activities of some groups as terrorism

A Federal High Court in Abuja has declared the activities of some groups linked to banditry as acts of terrorism.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by the Federal Government on the groups.

Mohammed Abubakar, Director of Public Prosecution at the Federal Ministry of Justice, who filed the motion ex-parte, said President Muhammadu Buhari gave approval for the action, of which objective is the proscription of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda groups and other terrorist groups in the country.

In its supporting affidavits, the Federal Government said security reports have confirmed that the bandit groups were responsible for the killings, abductions, rapes, kidnappings and related acts of criminality in the North East, North Central and other parts of the country.

The Federal Government said that the group has been responsible for the growing cases of “banditry, incessant kidnappings for ransom, kidnapping for marriage, mass abductions of school children and other citizens, cattle rustling and enslavement.”

The government also said the group had been responsible for imprisonment, severe deprivation of physical liberty, torture, rape, sexual slavery, enforced prostitution, forced pregnancy, other forms of sexual violence, attacks and killings in communities and commuters and wanton destruction of lives and properties in Nigeria, particularly in the North West and North Central states in Nigeria.

“The activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda groups and other similar groups constitute acts of terrorism that can lead to a breakdown of public order and safety and is a threat to national security and the corporate existence of Nigeria,” it added.

Delivering ruling, the court specifically declared the activities of the Yan Bindiga group, Yan Ta’adda group and other similar groups in any part of the country, especially in the North West and North Central as “acts of terrorism and illegality.”

The court proscribed the activities of the group as well as other similar groups in any part of Nigeria “either in groups or as individuals by whatever names they are called”.

The judge also made an order restraining “any person or group of persons from participating in any manner whatsoever, in any form of activities involving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intention or otherwise of the Yan Bindiga group and the Yan Ta’adda group under any other name or platform however called or described”.

Justice Taiwo then directed the Federal Government to publish the proscription order in the official gazette and two national dailies.