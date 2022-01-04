Court convicts man over stealing of a turkey in Kano State

A Shari’a Court sitting in Kano, Tuesday, jailed a 23-year-old man, Nura Usman, to two months for stealing a live turkey.

The presiding Judge, Malam Mansur Ibrahim sentenced Usman, who lives in Rimin Kebe Quarters, Kano, after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Ibrahim also gave him an option to a pay a fine of N20, 000 and ordered him to pay N16,000 as compensation for the owner of the turkey.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Muhammad told the court that the convict committed the offence on January 1, at Rimin Kebe Quarters Kano.

He disclosed that the convict trespassed into the house of the complainant and stole one turkey.

He said the convict sold the turkey for N7, 000.

Muhammad said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 133 of the Kano State Shari’a Law.

NAN