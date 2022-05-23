Court convicts ex-lawmaker for forgery

Justice Yusuf Halilu of an FCT High Court on Monday convicted a former lawmaker, Chuma Nzeribe, of forgery.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission arraigned him for false pretence, impersonation, forgery and cheating.

The EFCC alleged that the lawmaker forged the documents of Plot 1306, Cadestral Zone, Maitama District belonging to Ishaya Baba.

Delivering judgment, Halilu held that the prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

He held: “I hereby convict the said Chuma Nzeribe having found him guilty as charged.

“From the abundant evidence before me, it has been established that the defendant forged the title document to the said land 1306 Maitama, which rightfully now belongs to Ishaya Baba.

“By the powers confined in me, therefore, pursuant to section 11 of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Act, 78 of penal code, 321 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, which dwelt on the issue of restitution, I hereby so restitute to the said land owner to take his land forthwith without any delay since is the rightful owner.

“With respect to the issue of sentencing, I shall defer the sentence of the said convict to a date in this life when I am sure the long arms of the law will catch up with him.

“Then, the EFCC, IGP will arrest him and bring him before me for me to be able to do the needful by sentencing him accordingly.

“In the main time, sentencing in this situation is thereby deferred.”

The EFCC had alleged that the defendant was in possession of statutory right of occupancy bearing the name of Ramatu Alhassan with reference Number MFCT/LA/FCT 1302 dated 18/06/03.

The anti-graft agency said this is contrary to Section 6, 8(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

The EFCC alleged also that being a false document is contrary to Section 363 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) and punishable under Section 364 of the same Act.

The EFCC also alleged that the defendant cheated by impersonation, representing himself to Alhassan.

This, the EFCC said, was contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990 and punishable under section 324 of the same Act.