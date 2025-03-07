Court bars woman from bearing matrimonial name after 11 years of divorce

After 11 years of divorce, a customary Court at Rumuogba in Rivers State has restrained Mrs Kate Ngbor from further bearing her former husband’s name with immediate effect.

In suit no: OCC/9/2021, the claimant, Chief Sam Ngbor, sought a court order to restrain his former wife, Mrs Kate Ngbor, from continuing to bear his name.

The court granted the orders after the submissions from E. O Erhirhi Esq, counsel of the claimant and R.U Egwenre Esq, counsel for the defendant.

The court ordered that the defendant has no right, except on the express permission of the claimant, to continue to bear or answer the name “Ngbor” or “Sam-Ngbor” (as the case may be).

The court consequently, in the judgment, stripped the defendant of the name “Ngbor” or “Sam-Ngbor”.

Also, the court ordered the defendant to revert to her maiden name or any other name of her choice, excepting “Ngbor” or “Sam-Ngbor” as the case may be.

