Eko Electricity Distribution Company has won a case against some of its customers who filed a lawsuit against the company and sought for free prepaid meters and damages over high estimated billing.

The victory followed a file for defence and notice of preliminary objection to strike out the suit by the company’s legal team as the claimants failed to follow the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s procedure in resolving such issues.

This was revealed to journalists by the General Manager, Corporate Communications of EKEDC, Godwin Idemudia.

The court upheld the notice of preliminary objection by EKEDC and struck out the claimant’s suit.

The court went further by awarding the sum of N20,000 in favour of the company because the claimants did not meet the NERC requirements for Customer Complaints Handling: Standards and Procedures, 2006 before resorting to litigation.

The company however advised customers to explore all dispute resolution options before pursuing litigation as there are more efficient ways to resolve their complaints.

It said: “Our customer care team is there to receive and ensure all your complaints are resolved appropriately to your satisfaction. Customer centricity is our focus and we pursue it with utmost diligence. Contact our 24/7 customer care line 07080655555, email [email protected], and social media platforms (facebook: ekoelectricity, twitter: ekedp, instagram: ekedpng) for prompt addressing of complaints and enquiries.”

Idemudia admonished customers to maintain high standards of safety towards electricity equipment and installations as the raining season increases risk of electrocution.

He also encouraged them to adhere strictly to all the safety measures laid down by the Federal and State Governments towards containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.