Court arraigns suspected Enugu ritualist, Obieze, two others, for alleged kidnapping, killing

A suspected Enugu ritualist, Obi-Levi Obieze, 40, was on Wednesday, arraigned before an Enugu North Magistrates’ Court for alleged kidnappings and killings in Enugu.

Obieze, popularly known as “E dey play, E dey Show” was arraigned alongside one Sebastine Offor, 64 and Ejike Odinwamkpa, 38.

The trio were arraigned on three counts bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping and killing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that when the charges were read to them, the defendants pleaded not guilty to them all.

The Chief Magistrate, O.S. Chukwuani, however, ordered them to be remanded at the Enugu Correctional Centre, pending the advice from the Director of Public Prosecution, Enugu State Ministry of Justice.

Chukwuani also said that the defendants had the right to seek for bail application at the State High Court.

Earlier, the Prosecuting Counsel, SP Justice Attah, told the court that the defendants and others now at large had on April 2025, conspired among themselves to kidnap one Ukamaka Okoye, 13, Chimaobi Ezi,15 and Joy Udokamma, 31.

Attah added that the defendants allegedly killed Ezi and Udokamma.

He said the incidents happened at Umuojo Isiagu, Umumba community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to him, the offences are punishable under section 495(a) of Criminal Code Cap 30, Vol ll, Revised Laws of Enugu State, 2004 and 315(2) of the Criminal Code (Amendment) Law of Enugu State, No 14, 2010.

The matter was however, adjourned to August 20, for hearing.

NAN recalls that Obieze, a resident of Umuojo village in Isiagu community, a known native doctor, on May 29, allegedly kidnapped a 13-year-old girl, Ukamaka Okoye, while walking with her father to the farm through three of his men.

She was subsequently rescued by the vigilantes in collaboration with the operatives of the Nigeria Police from a dungeon purportedly linked to Obieze and in the process, the remains of Udokamma and Ezi were found inside the pit.

Obieze was later apprehended by Custom Officers along Badagry-Seme expressway while trying to flee the country and subsequently brought to Enugu to face the music.

