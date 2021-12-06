Court arraigns man, 25, for alleged theft of solar inverter

The Police in Lagos has arraigned a 25-year-old man, Emmanuel Chibuzor, before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged theft of a solar inverter.

The defendant is charged on one count of stealing and he was arraigned before the Magistrate, Ademola Adesanya.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Asp. Simeon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in March 2020, at Lawrence Okonkwo Close, Opposite Ojo Barracks, in Lagos.

Uche alleged that the defendant stole the solar inverter valued at N310,000, from the custody of a complainant, one Alphonsus Okonkwo.

He said that the defendant had been on the run after the alleged incidence, but was later arrested following continuous investigation.

Uche said that the offence contravened the provision of section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The court, however, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N150,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 11, 2022 for mention.