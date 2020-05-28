A High Court sitting in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Thursday annulled the wards and local government congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party in the State.

Justice Mustapha Rahamat, the Presiding Judge, annulled the congresses while delivering judgement on the case filed by some members of the party challenging the congresses held on March 21.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Alhaji Idris Jidde, the PDP Chairman of Akwanga LGA, and 14 others had approached the court seeking to stop the party from conducting the congresses.

The presiding Judge ruled that all the wards and local government congresses conducted on March 7 and 21 were done in violation of a court order.

Rahamat said the court had restrained the party from conducting the congresses, but it ignored the court order and went ahead to conduct the congresses.

The Judge held: “The congresses were done in violation of the order of the court and contrary to the laws of the party.

“As such, it is, therefore, illegal and unconstitutional and the party should put machinery in motion to conduct fresh congresses.”

Reacting to the Judgement, Ocha Ulegede, Counsel to the PDP, said he would consult with his client to decide the next line of action.

Meanwhile, Yahaya Dangana, counsel to the plaintiff, described the judgement as victory for democracy.