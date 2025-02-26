Court affirms expulsion of PDP South-East Vice Chairman, Odefa

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State has upheld the expulsion of the former National Vice Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Southeast Zone, Chief Ali Odefa.

Delivering judgement in suit no: FHC/CS/AI/227/2024, Hon. Justice Hilary Oshomah affirmed the expulsion of Mr Odefa and upheld all the relief sought in the originating summons.

Odefa was expelled from the PDP on December 12, 202,4 by the Executive of PDP Oguduokwor ward after a disciplinary committee of the party recommended his expulsion having been found guilty of anti-party activities.

