RelatedPosts No Content Available

A Grade 1 Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja on Thursday admitted a woman and her two children to N1 million bail each over alleged abetment.

The police charged Christy Abbah and her children, Amaka and Christopher, with aiding and abetting.

The Judge, Muhammad Adamu, granted them bail following their defence counsel Callistus Uzoukwu’s application for bail.

Adamu ordered the defendants to produce two sureties each, resident within the court’s jurisdiction with one traditional ruler.

He adjourned the matter until August 24 for hearing.

The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charge against them on July 27 and were remanded, pending their bail application.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that one Ikoye Moses reported the matter at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Byazhin on July 23.

He said the defendants jointly aided and abetted unknown persons who caused grievous hurt to one Cynthia Adeola and absconded afterwards.

Olanipekun said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 83 of the Penal Code.

Uzoukwu moved a motion for bail of the defendants, urging the court to grant them bail.

He said the defendants were presumed innocent until proven otherwise, adding that credible sureties would be provided if granted.