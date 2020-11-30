An Upper Area Court, Mpape, Abuja, on Monday admitted five applicants to N30 million joint bail for allegedly defrauding a businessman.

The applicants are, Thomas Keghijo, 52 and Donald Domenas, 42, both from Nassarawa State.

Others are Suleiman Idris, 34, Mohammed Sani, 43, and Muntari Ibrahim, 41, all from Apo, Abuja.

They are all facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, cheating and joint act.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that the 1st defendant had a business discussion with the complainant that he had 20 grammes of gold for sale.

The prosecutor said when they agreed, the 1st defendant conspired with four others and deceived him and collected $80, 000 as payment, but refused to give him the gold jewellery.

The matter was reported at Mpape police station by the complainant, Bello Abubakar of block A1 shop, Wuse market, Abuja.

Nwaforaku said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 312, 322 and 79 of the Penal Code.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Mohammed Marafa, also ordered them to produce reliable surety.

Marafa ordered that the sureties must present their letters of appointment, utility bills, last promotion letters and addresses which would be verified by the court registry.

He adjourned the case until December 7 for hearing.