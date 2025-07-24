Court adjourns VDM’s trial for allegedly cyberbullying Tonto Dikeh, others

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, adjourned the trial of controversial social media influencer, Martins Otse, popularly called VeryDarkMan (VDM), for allegedly cyberbullying actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh, until December 2.

The court fixed the date after the trial judge, Justice Musa Liman, presided over some cases on the cause list and rose.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Inspector-General of Police had, on May 15, re-arraigned VDM on five-count charge bordering on alleged cyberbullying, cybercrime, etc.

Besides the two actresses, he was also alleged to have cyberbullied famous Nigerian producer and singer, Samuel Oguachuba, also known as Samklef, among others.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, had prayed the court to allow VDM to continue on the earlier bail granted by Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of a sister court.

Counsel for the IG, Victor Okoye, did not object and the judge admitted him to the earlier bail terms and adjourned the matter until July 24 for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that VDM had, on May 22, 2024, been arraigned before Justice Olajuwon on same offences contrary to and punishable under Section 24 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.

He was remanded and granted a N10 million bail on June 10, 2024, by the judge with two sureties who must be employees of reputable company or Level 17 officers in a federal civil service with evidence of three years’ tax clearance.

The charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/140/2024 dated and filed on March 28, 2024, was, however, re-assigned to Justice Liman, following Justice Olajuwon’s transfer to another division of the Federal High Court.

In count one, VDM was alleged to have on or about October 13, 2023, intentionally published via a video posted on his Instagram handle ‘verydarkblackman’, (aka verydarkblackman) threatening and bullying words, to harass Samuel Oguachuba.

In count two, he was alleged to have, on or about October 29, 2023, intentionally posted videos, by means of computer system on his Instagram handles which contained information that was grossly offensive, pornographic or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character against Iyabo Ojo.

In the video, he was alleged to have stated that “one Iyabo Ojo is having indecent sexual relationship with her daughter.”

VDM was also accused of knowingly posting videos on his Istagram handles, on or about January 19, 2024, where he “falsely published that King Tonto Dikeh is accused of criminal conversion of the proceeds of crowd funding for Justice for Mobbad Movement, and being the person behind the gistlover blog.”

In count four, the defendant was alleged to have intentionally posted videos on March 19, 2024, on his Instagram handle against the Deputy-Inspector Generals (DIGs) of Police and lawmakers in the National Assembly considered to be annoying and insulting.

