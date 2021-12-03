Court adjourns suit seeking club’s dissolution over alleged corruption

Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State has adjourned until January 23, 2022 commencement of hearing into a suit seeking the dissolution of a social club.

The petitioners are seeking the dissolution of Integrity Progressive Elite Club of Ibadan on the grounds of corruption and oppression.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the club’s former Chairman, Ayobami Ajuwan, alongside another member, Wahab Olufemi, had petitioned the court that the current Chairman, Sikiru Agboola, and R.B. Oladepo had connived to run the club in the most oppressive manner.

They alleged that the respondents had made the club to abandon its aims and objectives.

The judge subsequently ordered the petitioners and the respondents to produce their witnesses.

Counsel to the petitioners, Ayomuyiwa Ayoade, had told the court that the respondents also went about spreading falsehood his clients that they have been sacked as trustees.

Ayoade added that the club under its present leadership was no longer mindful of the social responsibility of the club to the community.

He also alleged that the duo had embezzled the club’s funds.

The counsel said that noncompliance with certain requirements of the law, such as the Company and Allied Act, among others things, necessitated the call for dissolution of the club.