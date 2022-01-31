Court adjourns alleged €250m fraud trial against late Malaysian

The €250 million fraud trial involving a Malaysian, Tan Ah Chai Richard, now late, and his company, Coastal Asia Investments Limited, before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has been adjourned till March 4, 2022 for continuation of trial.

The Malaysian and his company were first arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on May 22, 2019.

They were arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on forgery, use of false document, conspiracy to forge and an attempt to obtain money by false pretence to the tune of €250 million.

He had pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, thereby prompting the commencement of trial, which had seen the prosecution calling a witness.

However, in the course of the trial, Richard reportedly died in prison custody, necessitating the need to amend the charges.

At the proceeding on January 28, 2022, the prosecuting counsel, E.S. Okongwu, informed the Court that the charges had been amended as ordered.

One of the amended charges reads: “Tan Ah Chai Richard (Deceased), Coastal Asia Investments Limited and Dr. Sawang Jana (still at large), on or about the 27th September, 2018 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, conspired to commit felony, to wit: forgery of Swift Telex Advice dated 27th September, 2018, indicating transfer of the sum of €250,000,000.00 (Two Hundred and Fifty Million Euros) to Coastal Asia Investments Limited account with Polaris Bank Plc (formerly Skye Bank Plc), from HSBC Bank Plc, London, United Kingdom.”

Consequently, Justice Dada adjourned till March 4, 2022 for continuation of trial as the defendant was not represented in court.

