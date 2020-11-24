A High Court sitting in Ebonyi, on Tuesday acquitted and discharged one Jeremiah Nwogozie, who was charged with perjury,

Delivering the judgment in Abakaliki, Justice Vincent Nwancho said the prosecution failed to prove that the accused committed the offence.

“The prosecution has failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt. The accused person is acquitted and hereby discharged,’’ Nwancho ruled.

Defence counsel, Emmanuel Alo, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the police arrested Jeremiah Nwogozie on February 4, 2018 in the court premises after he testified in a case and was charged with perjury.

“The matter had to go on trial and the court ruled that the prosecution has failed to prove the case.

“Jeremiah had been on bail, but today, justice has been served and he is acquitted and discharged,’’ Alo said.

The police prosecutor was not in court to react to the judgment.