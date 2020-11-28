RelatedPosts No Content Available

A Magistrate Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State has discharged and acquitted the daughter of the Ogboye of Egbaland, Chief S.O. Akinremi, Olujoke Oluwole, of a two charge count of conspiracy to obtain under false pretence and conversion of a loan of N5 million for personal use.

Oluwole, a petrol filling station dealer in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, had been dragged before the court in March 2020 by Gideon Loan and Lending on a two count charge after she failed to repay the loan within six months as agreed by both parties.

The defendant had obtained the loan between July and August, 2019, with the agreement to pay 7 per cent interest monthly and a full payment of the loan within six months.

But the plaintiff approached the court to file the suit against the businesswoman when having paid a sum of N2.6 million interest, discontinued the loan repayment as agreed in the contractual document signed by the defendant and three guarantors.

Delivering his judgement on Thursday in the case with suit number MA/166c/2030, Commissioner of Police Vs Mrs. Olujoke Oluwole, Magistrate A. Ayoobolu, said a prima facie case could not be established by the police prosecutor, Inspector A. Famuyiwa.

According to Ayobolu, a case of conspiracy to on obtain money under false pretence as well as conversion of the loan for personal use could also not be established against the defendant.

The Magistrate submitted that the court can only see a “contractual issue” between the parties, especially with the C-of-O used as a collateral by the defendant in the possession of the lender, declaring that the matter cannot be prosecuted as a criminal case.

Ayoobolu discharged and acquitted the defendant of all the charges preferred against her, and advised the plaintiff to pursue the matter as a civil case.

The Magistrate equally warned that the case should not be used in the media against the defendant.

Meanwhile, a mild drama ensued at the end of the court proceeding, when the police orderly of the Magistrate asked the journalists present in the court room not to leave, while parties in the case were allowed to exit the court room.

After what appeared as a consultation with the Magistrate, the journalists were, however, granted permission to leave by the orderly.