An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has nullified the appointment of Park Managers inaugurated in 2020 by the Seyi Makinde-led administration.

The Park Management System was introduced last year following the proscription of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state.

Justice M. A. Adegbola, who presided over the case filed by the former Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state, Abideen Olajide, popularly called Ejiogbe, described as illegal the collection of rates by the park managers appointed by the state government.

The judgment read: “That the management and control of motor parks is a local government function as provided for under Section 7 (5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and that such duty and function can only be performed exclusively by the local governments as listed in the 1999 Constitution.

“That parks and management fall exclusively under the powers and confines of local government administration and that the appointment of park managers by the respondents is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void as it contravenes the provisions of Section 7 (5), paragraph 1 (e) of the 4th Schedule to the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“The appointment of park managers and collection of rates by the park managers on behalf of the respondents from the applicants and its members is illegal, unconstitutional and contrary to the spirit and letter of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“That the respondents cannot take over the primary duty of the local government to wit: Park Management and appointments of motor park managers which is exclusively provided for in Section 7 (5) of the 1999 Constitution to be the duty of the local government.”