Courier firm unveils branch in Ekiti

Ekiti Courier and Express delivery firm, SkyNet Worldwide Express, has concluded plans to open a new branch in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The firm, in a statement on Saturday, said quest to open a new branch in Ado-Ekiti was to offer excellent customer service in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of SkyNet Worldwide Express, Tayo Ogundare, said the Ado-Ekiti branch of the firm was scheduled to be commissioned on Tuesday.

He said, “The opening of the new branch, which coincides with the administration of a new governor in Ekiti State underscores the growing economic importance of Ekiti and the friendly environment that welcomes investors to the state. With the commissioning of the cargo airport in Ekiti State, the opportunity for future growth is an endless possibility.

“The Ado Ekiti branch is the first of over 30 offices slated to be opened in Nigeria in the next six months. The strategy is to position SkyNet Worldwide Express as the first choice and customer friendly company with capability to offer specialised and tailor-made services to highly discerning Nigerian customers that have suffered from failed and amateurish logistics service for too long. It is expected that the new offices will provide over 400 direct and indirect employments to Nigerians.

“With the SkyNet Worldwide Express office in Ajilosun, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti people can now seamlessly send their document and parcels to any location in Nigeria and over 180 countries in the world. So also, with our expertise in export of foods, customers with families and friends in USA, Canada, UK and Europe can easily send food items to them at pocket friendly price. We also render E-commerce / Shop and ship service for international shoppers from China, USA and UK.

“Companies and organisations that source their raw materials and equipment from overseas can also take advantage of our freight forwarding service to move their urgently needed materials and equipment to Nigeria. We have the capability to handle repair and return of faulty items.

“As a technology driven company, our customers are assured of adequate safety of their shipments and we provide a robust track and trace system.”





