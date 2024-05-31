Couple sent to prison for allegedly sexually assaulting their teenage niece

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday remanded a couple in a correctional centre for sexually assaulting their 18-year-old niece.

Magistrate E. Kubeinje remanded the couple in Kikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos State until June 25, 2024 for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the couple, Michele, 26, and James Uwanah, 31, was charged with conspiracy and sexual assault.

The prosecutor, Inspector John Iberedem, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on May 5 and 6, 2024 at 42, Oje Olorunfemi Street, Igando area of Lagos State.

Iberedem submitted that the couple sexually assaulted the 18-year-old niece of the man who was living with them.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 261 ,263(1) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

NAN reports that sexual assault attracts three years jail term while sexual assault by penetration is punishable with life imprisonment if convicted.