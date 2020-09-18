A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi, Benue State has ordered that a businessman, Benjamin Utah, and his wife, Ada, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly kidnapping a pregnant woman.

The police charged the couple with criminal conspiracy and kidnapping punishable under sections 97 of the penal code law of Benue, 2004 and 3(2)of the Abduction, Hostage-Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law of Benue, 2017.

Chief Magistrate Vincent Kor declined to take the couple’s plea for want of jurisdiction.

Kor adjourned the matter until October 26, 2020 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Hyacinth Gbakor, told the court that on August 12, the complainant, Isiana Amarachi, of Oji River, Enugu State, reported at the matter at the ‘C” Division Police Station, North Bank, Makurdi.

Gbakor said on August 1, the complainant was kidnapped and taken to the suspect’s house in Makurdi.

He alleged that Ada told the complainant that she must stay with her until she was delivered of her baby.

The prosecution alleged that she promised to pay the complainant N300,000 if she gives birth to a baby girl or boy.

He said they refused the offer and asked them to allow her leave, but they refused to let her go and threatened to kill her.

The prosecutor informed the court that the matter was still under investigation and asked for an adjournment.

Counsel for the suspects, A.A. Andenira, applied for their bail.

Meanwhile, in a separate First Information Report, Ada was re-arraigned in the same court for allegedly kidnapping a four-month-old baby in Kadarko Market in Nassarawa State.

Magistrate Kor also adjourned the matter until October 26 for further mention.