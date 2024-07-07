Couple running syndicate nabbed, N2.1b cocaine recovered

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have raided the Lagos base of a high-profile cocaine syndicate headed by a couple: Agbakoba John Mmadu and Agbakoba Ijeoma Chinwe, as well as their associate, Okoye Ifeoma Maryjane.

The raid of their base yielded large consignments of the class A drug meant for export and local distribution.

According to the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, the raid, carried out by a special operations unit of the Agency, followed months of intelligence gathering and surveillance on the syndicate notorious for packaging, distributing and trafficking of cocaine within and outside Nigeria.

The 54-year-old Mmadu was arrested at Ago Palace Way, Okota, while his wife, Chinwe, 39, and their 31-year-old associate, Maryjane, who doubles as their stash keeper, were nabbed at Plot 2205 Eugene Ndubisi Close, Lilly Estate, Amuwo Odofin, all on July 3, 2024.

Also Read:

While seven parcels of cocaine with a total weight of 7.652 kilograms were recovered from Mmadu at Ago Palace Way, not less than 122 compressed pellets of the same drug weighing 2.42kg were seized from the duo of Ijeoma and Ifeoma at Lilly Estate, bringing the total seizure to 10.1 kilograms, valued at over N2.1 billion in street value.

Post Views: 12