Couple kidnapped by Osun, Police begin manhunt for abductors

The Osun State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of a couple, London and Blessing Omoru, at a village in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State by gunmen.

The spokesman of the Osun State Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the development on Thursday.

She said the couple were kidnapped on their farm by armed men on Wednesday night.

Opalola explained that the kidnapping was reported at Esa-Oke Police Division and that the police tactical team had been deployed to rescue the kidnapped persons.

She said the police are working with local hunters and vigilantes to comb the forests, adding that the police are on the trail of the kidnappers.

The News Agency of Nigeria learnt that the son of the kidnapped couple, Andrew Omoru, reported the kidnapping of his parents to the Police.

The police, however, said the motorcycle of the kidnapped couple and empty bullet shells were recovered at the scene of the incident and that they were closing in on the kidnappers.