A man, Osas Onyeokweni, and his wife, Tomisin Onyeokweni, have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for molesting and indecently assaulting a 20-year-old girl (name withheld).

This was made known on Monday by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement.

The man and his wife were arrested following a complaint by the victim who reported at Agbara Divisional Police Headquarters that her former boyfriend, Osas, who is now married to her friend, Tomisin, called her on phone to meet him somewhere around Lusada area for an important discussion.

She further stated that on getting to the agreed place, she met Osas and his wife and they both lured her into an uncompleted apartment where Osas’s wife, who was armed with scissors, used it to tear her dress, rendering her naked.

She said when she had become naked, Osas held her down while his wife inserted an empty bottle of Alomo Bitters into her private part.

They also took her photographs in that state, threatening to upload it on the internet if she dares report to anyone.

Upon the report, the DPO, Agbara Division, SP Dahiru Saleh, dispatched his detectives to go after the couple.

They were eventually arrested.

On interrogation, the couple admitted committing the crime, but pleaded for leniency, claiming that they regretted their action.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Kenneth Ebrimson, has directed that the suspects be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.

Ebrimson equally vowed never to allow any violence against women to go un-investigated.