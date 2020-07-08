A 57-year-old man, Joseph Akporugo, and his wife, Janet, have been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for maltreating a seven-year-old girl, who is the granddaughter of the man.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

The little girl, with wounds all over her body, walked into the house of a Police Constable living very close to their house in Awa-Ijebu and reported to him about the maltreatment being meted out to her by her grandfather and his wife, who she has been living with since the death of her biological father.

She narrated how the couple put rubber on fire and used it to burn her all over her body over allegation that she is a witch and that she used her witchcraft to kill her biological father.

The Constable there and then brought her to Awa-Ijebu Police Station, where the case was incidented.

The DPO, CSP A. Adewalehinmi, subsequently detailed detectives to the couple’s house and they were promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the couple were unable to justify their devilish maltreatment of the innocent little girl.

The Commissioner of police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered a proper investigation of the case with the view to diligently prosecute the suspects.