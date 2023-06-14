Couple in court for alleged N2m fraud

A 39-year-old businessman and his wife have been brought before a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding one James Timothy of N2 million.

The couple, Aaron and Naomi Kings of Agwa Trikania Kaduna, was on Wednesday charged with joint act and cheating.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the complainant, of Deeper Life Road, Trikania Kaduna, reported the matter at Gabasawa Police Station on June 2.

According to Leo, the defendants fraudulently and dishonestly deceived the complainant into delivering to them some fabrics to sell and pay back after the sales.

He stated that the defendants sold the fabrics but refused to remit the proceeds to the complainant and instead converted the money to their own use, thereby causing him wrongful loss.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 204 and 321 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

When the charges were read to the defendants, they pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each with one reasonable surety each in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that each surety must be a civil servant on Grade Level 12 and resident within the court jurisdiction.

The case was adjourned until July 4 for hearing.