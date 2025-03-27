Couple docked for allegedly pouring hot water on neighbour

A couple, Daniel and Juliet Godswill, were arraigned in a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for allegedly pouring hot water on their neighbour, James Goro.

The defendants, 40 and 37, both residents of Goni-gora Kaduna, are charged with two counts of conspiracy and causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence at their residence on March 22.

According to Leo, the complainant and Daniel had an altercation over a bill for the repair of the house borehole.

He said that while they were arguing, the wife, who was in the kitchen, came out with a pot of hot water and poured it on Goro.

The prosecutor alleged that instead of Daniel to caution his wife, he joined in assaulting the complainant.

He said that as a result of the attack, the complainant sustained various degrees of life threatening burns all over his body.

Leo informed the court that during the police investigation, the defendants could not give a satisfactory explanation of their act.

He further told the court that as at the time of the investigation, the complainant is at the intensive medical care unit at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna.

Leo said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 58 and 284 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

Section 58 attracts a prison term of not less than one year or with fine not less than N25,000, while Section 284 attracts a prison term of not less than five years and a fine of not less than N50,000.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the couple to bail in the sum of N400,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

He said the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and must show evidence of tax payment to Kaduna State Government for three years.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until May 1 for hearing.

