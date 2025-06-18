Couple docked for allegedly fighting in public

A couple, John and Ireti Fatehinse, were on Wednesday docked in an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly fighting in public.
The defendants are charged with disturbing the peace.
The police prosecutor, Insp Osuolale Yomi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 15 at about 08:00 p.m in Ado-Ekiti.
Yomi said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 67 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti , 2021.
He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and produce his witnesses.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Counsel for the first defendant, Sunday Ochai and second defendant, Oluwafemi Alabi urged the court to grant the defendants bail on the most liberal terms.
The Magistrate, Olubunmi Bamidele, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.
She adjourned the case until July 2 for hearing.