Couple docked for allegedly destroying neighbour’s electronics

A 28-year-old businessman, Gilbert Ugwu and his 26-year-old wife, Cynthia were on Wednesday docked in a Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly destroying their neighbour’s properties electronics.

The police charged the defendants, who reside in Giri village Gwagwalada, with five counts of criminal conspiracy, trespass, assault, mischief and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu told the court that the complainant, Esther Abdullahi of Giri village Gwagwalada, Abuja reported the matter at Gwagwalada police station on Oct. 7.

Yakubu said that the defendants criminally trespassed into the complainant’s apartment and attacked her.

He said that in the cause of the attack the defendants destroyed the complainant’s properties which includes; one LG television, toaster machine, DVD player, a tin containing gold earrings valued N200,000.

He said that others are lace and hair wig valued N180,000, bag of stock fish valued N350,000 and machine valued N25,000 adding that all amounted to N955,000.

The prosecutor said that the defendants later replaced the damaged items with second hand products.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 342, 264, 326 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Punarimam Balogun, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Balogun ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must present means of identification.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 25 for hearing.