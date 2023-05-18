Couple docked for alleged murder

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan , Oyo State , remanded a couple, Ajoke, 34, and Jide Akinropo, 40, in Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town, for allegedly causing the death of a 45-year-old man.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the police charged the couple with conspiracy and murder.

The Chief Magistrate, E. A. Idowu., who did not take the plea of the couple, ordered that they should be remanded pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Idowu adjourned the matter until May 30, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Femi Oluwadare told the court that the couple allegedly conspired together to commit the offence.

Oluwadare said on April 25, at about 7 a.m at Zion Oje area, Ibadan, the couple beat Olapade to death.

Oluwadare said the offence is contrary to provisions of Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 and 324of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.