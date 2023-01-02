Couple dies in mysterious fire after crossover service, son, maid thrown into river

Persons suspected to be arsonists in the early hours of Sunday set ablaze a couple shortly after they returned from crossover service in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The sad incident occurred at the couple’s private residence at Government Reservation Area, Ibara in Abeokuta.

The suspected arsonistsm believed to have trailed the couple to their private residence before setting the house ablaze, were also reported to have whisked away the son of the victims.

A source at the residence of the deceased told newsmen that the suspected arsonists were reported to have kidnapped the son alongside the housemaid and later threw them into a river along the Adigbe-Obada axis of the town.

It was reliably gathered that the husband, Kehinde Fatinoye, was a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria, while the wife, Bukola, before her gruesome death, was a staff of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

The victims were burnt beyond recognition with their remains later packed by policemen and other health officials at the scene and driven to the hospital in an ambulance, while hundreds of sympathisers at the house were seen crying over the sad development.

It was also gathered that number of church members of the couple who rushed to the house shortly after the spread of the news, confirmed that they held the crossover service together at a church located in Okejigbo area of Abeokuta.

The sympathisers from the church said they could not believe their ears on hearing the ugly development, saying they suspect that the arsonists might have trailed the couple to their home to carry out the callous crime

A cousin of the late CBN official, Ambrose Somide, who confirmed the sad incident, said he could not explain what might be behind the dastardly development.

Meanwhile, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the FUNAAB, Prof. Olusola Babatunde Kehinde, has paid a condolence visit to the Ibara GRA, Abeokuta private residence of a Fatinoyes.

Prof. Kehinde described the death of Mrs. Fatinoye, a senior staff of the University, and her husband as gruesome and a rude shock to the University community, which came at a time when the dawn of a new year is being celebrated globally.

The Acting Vice Chancellor, who was visibly disturbed and pale, described Mrs. Fatinoye as a committed staff, easy going and friendly.

Prof. Kehinde urged security agencies to as a matter of urgency unravel and bring perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice as soon as possible.

He prayed to God to give the relations and the entire members of the University community that the deceased left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Confirming the incident in a telephone conversation with Vanguard, the Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said it was a pure case of assassination.

Oyeyemi said: “When the couple were killed, their remains were equally set ablaze.

“After the dastard act, the couple’s son and their housemaid were kidnapped and they threw them into a river.

“Though the housemaid has been rescued alive, we are yet to see the son.”

While confirming that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident, Oyeyemi assured that those behind the dastard act would be arrested and brought to book.

He added that an investigation was in progress on the matter.

Vanguard News.