Couple arrested for invading their child’s school with thugs to attack teacher

A man, Oyedele Nutai Joseph, and his wife, Elizabeth, were on January 18, 2022 arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for unlawfully invading Toyon High Schoo, l Ere village in Ado Odo area of Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area with thugs to attack a teacher, Abel Thomas, for having the effrontery to beat their son, Joshua, a student of the school.

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Ado Odo Divisional Police Headquarters from the school that parents of a Senior Secondary School 3 student are in the school with thugs and have beaten and injured one of the teachers.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer of Ado Odo, SP Arowojeun Michael, quickly led his men to the school, where the couple were arrested, while their other accomplices escaped.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Thomas moderately corrected the SS3 student who then went home to inform his parents that he was beaten by the teacher.

Having heard from their son, the parents, who felt that the teacher has no right to beat their son for any reason, mobilised some thugs and stormed the school.

On getting to the school, they descended heavily on the teacher, beat and injured him.

They also damaged the back screen of a Toyota Corolla with registration number LSD 395 FV belonging to another teacher of the school, Jolayemi Sunday.

The injured teacher had been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the escaped thugs who accompanied the couple to attack the school should be hunted for and brought to justice.

Bankole also directed that the arrested couple should be charged to court without delay.