Couple, and three children found dead in locked apartment

The Lagos State Police Command has launched an investigation into the mysterious death of a couple and their three children in the Apapa area of Lagos State.

The five decomposing bodies were discovered by policemen attached to the Apapa Police Station after they broke down the door to the apartment of the couple.

The deceased father, who was head of the family, has been identified as Lawrence Olorungbon by his secretary, Njoku Treasure.

According to investigators, there were no marks on the bodies of the victims, thus the police were thinking of ruling out foul play.

It was also gathered that Treasure decided to go to Olorungbon’s house to check on him after he failed to come to the office and did not pick up his calls.

When she got to his home, she discovered that all the doors to enter the apartment were locked, but a disturbing stench was emitting from the apartment. She decided to report to the police.

According to a Police Situation Report, on 26th May 2022, at 6:30 pm. Njoku, residing at Queens Barrack, Apapa, reported at the police station that on the same day, she had been calling her boss, Olorungbon, but he did not pick up his calls.

Worried, Njoku decided to go to his home, which is located at No 17 Kofo Abayomi Road, Apapa.

The SITREP further states: “On arrival, she met all the entrances to the apartment under lock and key, in which the environment is saturated with an offensive odour. It was based on the report that a team of detectives visited the scene, and the door was forced open. The decomposed corpses of Lawrence Olorungbon, his wife, and three children were found. On closer observation, no mark of violence was seen on the bodies. The corpses were evacuated and deposited at Mainland General Hospital Morgue, Yaba for autopsy. Meanwhile, an investigation is in progress.”