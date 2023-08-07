Coup: Tinubu meets with Northern Governors sharing boundary with Niger Republic

President Bola Tinubu has met with the Northern Governors, whose states share a boundary with Niger Republic.
The meeting with the Governors by President Tinubu took place on Sunday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
The governors who attended the meeting were Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Mai Malam Buni (Yobe), Idris Nasir (Kebbi) and Dr. Dikko Radda (Katsina).
There was no official briefing after the meeting.