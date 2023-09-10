Coup: Niger Military accuses France of building up Forces, war equipment for aggression 

The Niger’s military junta has accused France of building up forces, and war equipment in several neighbouring West African countries in preparation for an aggression against the country.

The allegation is made in a statement broadcast signed by putchists’ spokesman Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, on national television late Saturday,

Abdramane alleged France “continues to deploy its forces in several ECOWAS countries as part of preparations for an aggression against Niger, which it is planning in collaboration with this community organisation.”

“Military cargo aircraft have enabled large quantities of war material and equipment to be unloaded in Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Benin, to name but a few,”