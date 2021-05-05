The Peoples Democratic Party has said the allegation by the Presidency that some Nigerians were plotting a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership is a resort to blackmail in the face of failure.

The PDP stated this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday.

The party accused the Presidency of engaging in frivolous allegations against the citizens rather taking charge and protecting the country.

The statement said: “It is, however, imperative to state that the President Muhammadu Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are being haunted by their shadows as Nigerians know the persons as well as the political party with the history and penchant to scuttle democratically elected government.

“Perhaps, the Presidency has forgotten that in 1983, Brigadier Muhammadu Buhari, as he was then known, led a military coup to truncate a democratically elected government thereby causing our nation a huge drawback on democratic governance.

“Also, in 2015, the APC, which was hurriedly formulated, made itself available as a vehicle of brigandage to disrupt our political process by beguiling Nigerians and taking power through violence, propaganda and falsehood.

“Even in 2019, Nigerians will be quick to remember how the APC imported bandits, vandals and thugs from neighbouring countries, as political mercenaries, to unleash violence, disrupt our voting processes and muscle itself to power.

“The PDP, therefore, counsels the Buhari Presidency and the APC to look inwards as all fingers, toward any possible plots to upturn our democracy, point to them.”