Counter-Insurgency: New Commander for Sector 3 assumes duty

Major General Peter Okoye has assumed duty as the new Commander of Operation Hadin Kai and Multinational Joint Task Force, Sector 3 in the border Local Government Area of Mongonu in Borno State.

This development was confirmed in a statement by the spokesman of the sector, Captain Babatunde Zubairu, on Sunday.

Zubairu said Okoye takes over from Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, who has been deployed as the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Maiduguri.

In his farewell address to troops in Mongunu, Abubakar thanked the officers and soldiers for their co-operation, support and commitment during his tenure as sector commander and urged them to extend same to his successor who he described as a professional colleague with foresight.

The statement added: “He specifically commended the troops for their exemplary conduct, professionalism and discipline, and urged them to sustain and consolidate on successes recorded by the Sector.

“He reiterated that with the current continuous support of the FGN through the provision of critical combat enablers to support troops in the field, the insurgency in the North East would soon be brought to a close, particularly with the sterling strategic guidance being provided by the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff.”

Earlier before the handing over and taking over ceremony, the Generals and other Staff Officers visited frontline commands under the sector, particularly the 403 Amphibious Brigade in Baga town and 19 Brigade in Cross-Kauwa town.

Okoye is an Infantry Officer and was before his appointment the Director of Policy, Army Headquarters, Department of Policy and Plan.