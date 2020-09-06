Expectations have heightened among eager shoppers as foremost e-Commerce giant, Konga, prepares to host the latest edition of its mega live online products auction by 12pm on Monday.

The highly anticipated digital auction, known as Konga Last Price, is set to run until 2pm.

Konga Last Price is a monthly affair, which holds every first Monday.

Already, Konga has rolled out a dedicated page at: https://www.konga.com/content/last-price for the September edition of the live auction, which will run concurrently across Konga’s social media channels on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the website.

Equally important, a variety of heavily discounted products are available for bidding for the day.

They include air conditioners, gas cookers, washing machines, blenders and smoothie makers, Home Theatre Systems, TV sets, microwave, sandwich makers and electric kettles, among others; quality FMCG products, mobile phones, computing devices, generators and other power solutions from categories such as Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Phones and Tablets, Drinks and Groceries, among others.

Monday’s auction will feature three sessions – a live auction across Konga’s social media channels; a timed auction on the website and a flash sale on social media involving no bids, which will run concurrently with the social media live auction.

Intending participants on the social media live auction are expected to submit their bids via comments with their name, phone number, product and bidding price, with each participant allowed to purchase a maximum of three products per category.

Subsequently, bid winners will be contacted for payment confirmations via bank transfers at the end of the social media live auction.

Participation figure for the session across the various digital channels is expected to gross over 300,000, with Konga promising bargain-hungry shoppers a discount rain amid a suite of best priced genuine products and items on offer.

Konga Last Price, Africa’s first ever live online products auction by an e-Commerce company, is widely regarded as another pioneering effort by the retail giant after it successfully hosted the debut edition in May 2020.

—