Councillors impeach suspended Ogun LG boss

The councillors of Ijebu East Local Government of Ogun State on Thursday impeached the suspended Chairman of the local government, Hon. Wale Adedayo, over allegations of financial misappropriation and diversion of council funds, among other allegations made against him.

This was according to a statement by the Leader of the Legislative Council of the local government, Hon Fasheyi Akindele.

He said the embattled council boss was suspended after he owned up to allegations levelled against him.

“After a series of invitations by the House, which were ignored in the past, Adedayo eventually appeared before the legislative council today as the councillors continued their probe of the chairman.

“The suspended Chairman owned up before the full house of 11 councillors that he diverted Federal allocations sent to the Council by the State Government and used them for purposes other than what the State Government approved.

“Adedayo also agreed that he spent the Council funds till August 2023, even when the budget was yet to be approved, whereas the laws only allow him to spend till March 2023.

“Adedayo also opened up that he used N5.2 million to produce 20 pieces of chairs and tables instead of the 290 chairs that the money was meant for as approved by the state government.

“On the issue of illegal levies and stickers to commercial transport operators in the local government, Adedayo said he thought the House had passed the Bill to that effect, but the Leader of the House reminded him that a bill if passed by the House, would have been jointly signed by the Leader of the House and the Council Chairman.

“That the chairman has run foul of the laws of the land, specifically the Ogun State Local Government Laws 2006 and committed serious impeachable offences was therefore established.

After about three hours of deliberation, the impeachment of the Chairman was put to vote. Five councillors voted for his impeachment, four voted against, with one abstention

“Therefore, the Leader of the House pronounced Mr. Wale Adedayo impeached as the Chairman of Ijebu East LG.”

Adedayo had earlier in the morning appeared before the legislators of the local government to defend the allegation of financial misappropriation and maladministration levelled against him

Our Correspondent gathered Adedayo who arrived at the local government secretariat in the company of his two aides at about 7:47am was called in to appear before the councillors around 10:22am and came out around 12:02pm

The councillors were said to have been brought into the local government in a white Coaster civilian bus with Reg Num OGUN AH 782 DED guarded by the police in a white Toyota Hilux patrol van.

At least about 40 security officers drawn from the police, the Directorate of State Security Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were said to have been on the ground to maintain law and order.

Adedayo, while speaking on his appearance before the councillors, said he was not fighting any personal cause with the government in power in the state, but fighting for the good people of the local government.

Adedayo said, “I was at Ogbere this morning to honour the invitation of the Legislative Council. I did not go in with any documents. I referred them to all files in the office to guide them in the investigation.

“I’m aware they were being sponsored from Abeokuta, but they denied it. The bus that brought them into the council secretariat is from Abeokuta, it belongs to the state government. I don’t have any issue with that.

“I told them to be thorough in their investigation because posterity will judge each and every one of us. I am not fighting for myself. I am doing this in the interest of Ijebu East Local Government.”

“Meanwhile, I got information now that after I left the place, the Leader of the House pushed a motion for impeachment. Five of the Councillors along with the Leader supported the motion.

“I told them this morning they were acting a script written by those in Abeokuta. All the documents about the allegations against me are in the office. But I know Mr. Governor is offended that we opened up to the public about how the Federal Allocation belonging to Ijebu East Local Government was being spent.

“I have done my duty as an Afenifere by letting our Leader know why we have not been able to do much since we got into office. The rest is for the court to decide.”