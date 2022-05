Councillor arrested with AK47 rifle, live ammunition in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a serving Councillor with AK-47 and rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunitions in Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Jalige, in Kaduna.

Julie said: “Operatives Operation Puff Adder II attached to the Kaduna Police Command, acting on the instruction of CP Yekini Ayoku on May 9, at about 0800hrs conducted routine patrol along Galadimawa road Giwa LGA of Kaduna State.

“The operation is aimed at ensuring sanity on the connecting axis succeeded in intercepting a Lifan motorcycle, ridden by one by the suspect.

“Upon a search, a concealed AK47 rifle loaded with six rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunitions were recovered from the sack and taken into custody alongside the suspect.”

Preliminary investigation, Jalige said, revealed that the suspect is a serving member in the legislative council of Soba LGA of Kaduna State.

“The suspect equally confessed to have gotten the firearm from his accomplices and he is to deliver same to bandits around Galadimawa village for their nefarious activities, “Jalige said.