Council of Insurance Brokers promises members discount for London conference

Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Friday confirmed that its members would get a discount to attend subsequent British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) conference in London.

President, NCRIB Rotimi Edu made the confirmation while highlighting his achievements in less than 100 days in office on the sidelines of a `Breakfast Series with the President.’

Edu, who did not state the date of the conference, said the measure was part of the agreements reached with BIBA during a visit of the leadership and some members of the council to the association in London.

He disclosed that the visit was geared toward fostering strategic governmental and non-governmental relationships, both within and outside Nigeria.

“We discussed further collaborations with the institution, especially in the area of training opportunities that are available for our members to participate in.

“The visit was very productive, as BIBA not only promised to open its doors to collaborative trainings for registered insurance brokers in Nigeria, but also to grant further discounts to members attending subsequent BIBA conferences” Edu said.

He noted that BIBA also consented to grant a slot to NCRIB’s leadership, to speak at its next conference.

NCRIB boss described such gesture as a rare honour to the council, considering the group of top professionals and government dignitaries that would attend the event globally.

He assured: “This would not only open us up to the world but give in-depth insights to insurance brokers in the Diaspora about our operations and aspirations for sustainable growth.”

Edu stated that the council was in consistent talks and brokering deeper relationship with members of the House Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters, as regards the Consolidated Insurance Bill before the National Assembly.

According to him, the discussion is to ensure that the bill which would later be passed as law embodies all the council’s inputs and creates a conducive business environment for insurance brokers to practice and thrive in Nigeria.

Earlier in his lecture, Edu urged brokers to adopt Spiritual Intelligence (SI) in a bid to drive patronage and increase profit.

He indicated that while spiritual intelligence might not have attained much currency like Emotional Intelligence (EQ), Intelligent Quotient (IQ), Social Intelligence (SQ) among others, it is one of the most desirable of them all.

The broker also advised managers of broking firms to equip themselves with leadership skills and good initiatives that would help their organisations to grow.

“As a leader, be a reader of not just books but people and situations.

“Be charismatic, be ready to serve, be firm and not rigid, desist from unethical actions and don’t compromise your integrity,” he said. NAN