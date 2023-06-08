Council Chairman imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew on three communities in Ebonyi

The Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi, Chinonso Ajah has imposed a dusk- to-dawn curfew on three communities in the council area.

Ajah stated in Abakaliki, the State’s capital Thursday that the decision followed recurring restiveness in the communities.

He listed the communities as: Ọkpọsị, Ugwulangwu and Uburu, the hometown of immediate past Governor David Umahi.

The curfew which is intended to check the restiveness, takes effect from 6 p.m. on Thursday till further notice, he added.

“All forms of movements including activities of motorcyclists and commercial tricycle operators within the areas have been outlawed.

“The people are advised to adhere to this directive to avoid further threat to peace in the council area,’’ Ajah stressed.

He advised traditional and religious leaders as well as town union executives to sensitise their subjects on the need to comply with the curfew.

“This is because violators will be dealt with severely,’’ the Council Chairman stated.