Shamsudeen Olaleye, the Executive Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area, on Tuesday said the popular Aswani Market in Lagos would no longer be opened on Tuesdays but on Wednesdays.

This was contained in a statement made available by the Media Officer of the Council, Lanre Olaleye.

The statement said: “In total compliance with the directive of the Lagos State Government, Aswani Market day has been shifted from Tuesdays to Wednesdays.

“The shift is necessitated by the fact that Tuesday does not fall within the state government’s recognised market days in view of the relaxed guidelines on the lockdown in the state.”

Olaleye, therefore, appealed to marketers to take advantage of the window provided by the state government to conduct their trading on Wednesdays instead of Tuesdays.

“The shift in the market day will remain until further directive by the state government to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic in the state,” he said.