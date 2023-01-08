Council boss hails Sanwo-Olu’s wife at 56

Dele Oshinowo, the Executive Chairman, Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area on Sunday congratulated Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of the Lagos State governor, on the occasion of her 56th birthday.

Describing her as resourceful and an inspiration, Oshinowo said that she remained an exceptional combination of beauty and intellect.

“Indeed, you are an inspiration, a true woman of God whose impeccable character of grace and love encourages many to become a blessing to humanity.

“Further afield, we love and appreciate you for your foresight, your insight and oversight, which has brought about glaring episodes of landmark achievements for your darling husband.

“On this special day, the good people of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA under my Chairmanship wish you good health, prosperity and God’s glory for many years to come,” Oshinowo said.

Born on Jan. 8, 1967 to the family of Paulinus Olusegun Carrena of Popoaguda, Brazilian descendant area of Lagos Island, Mrs Sanwo-Olu holds Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S) from the University of Lagos, Akoka.

She also has in her academic kitty a Post Graduate Diploma in Hospital and Health Management (PGDHM); Diploma in Anesthesia (DA); Masters of Public Health (MPH) and Masters in Business Administration (MBA).