Cote d’Ivoire 2023: CAF, LOC, Total Energies launch countdown campaign

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Cote d’Ivoire 2023 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations, have launched the official countdown campaign for the competition tagged ‘Cote d’Ivoire 2023’.

The campaign, which centered around +225, the dial code for Cote d’Ivoire, has ignited excitement among football fans throughout Africa and the diaspora, while also marking the beginning of the countdown to the competition.

The LOC and CAF have symbolically initiated the 225-day countdown through a synchronised global digital takeover, featuring a lively and concise video reel that reveals the tournament, its host country, and the remaining days until the event.

Scheduled to commence on 13 January 2024, the Total Energies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 promises to be a celebration of African football excellence, showcasing the talent and passion that permeates the continent.

The scenic cities of Cote D’Ivoire will provide a captivating backdrop for a thrilling display of skill, teamwork, and the unwavering spirit of competition.

The official countdown serves as a reminder that the eagerly anticipated moment is drawing near, awakening a sense of anticipation in both fans and players. Africans will unite as one, rallying behind their respective nations and coming together to celebrate the beauty of the continent and the unifying power of football.

As the countdown continues, the LOC and CAF encourage fans to stay tuned to official channels and digital media platforms for updates, news, and exclusive content related to the AFCON tournament.

The Nation